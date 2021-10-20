LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based chopped salad concept is opening two new restaurants.
Green District is set to open in January in the Brownsboro Crossing Center off the Gene Snyder Freeway. It will also open its first southern Indiana location early next year on Town Center Boulevard off Veteran's Parkway in Jeffersonville.
Green District's original location in St. Matthews is moving next year to a location just around the corner on Shelbyville Road.
The company has plans to expand to other markets.
