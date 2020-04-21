LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company is changing how it does business to help fight COVID-19.
Flavorman, a beverage development company, is now producing and selling hand sanitizer by the gallon. The company says one component in hand sanitizer is ethanol, which the company uses to develop beverages. According to the company's website, the sanitizer it produces meets WHO and CDC guidelines.
The one-gallon containers are priced at $35 each, and available to anyone still looking for hand sanitizer. CLICK HERE to place an order.
Orders can be picked up Monday through Friday at the company's headquarters at 809 South Eighth Street.
