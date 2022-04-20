LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - April is Parkinson's Awareness Month, and it is just that, awareness, that a Louisville doctor believes contributes to the number of cases increasing.
Around 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease this year according to Parkinson.org. A study published by the National School of Medicine shows the number of cases has doubled since 1990 to 2015 and will likely be doubled again by 2040.
"There is a pretty big increase in just the last couple of decades in Parkinson's Disease when we look at it epidemiologically," said Dr. Justin T. Phillips, Medical Director of Movement Disorders at Norton Healthcare Neuroscience Institute.
Dr. Phillips said there is not one cause of the disease but instead multiple factors. He said age is the biggest contributor and with an aging population, that could explain the increase, but he believes we are also seeing an increase in younger people being diagnosed with Parkinson's.
"When we look at Parkinson's as a whole, probably five to up to ten percent of people with Parkinson's have young onset Parkinson's, so under the age of 50," Phillips said. "It's not exceedingly uncommon but when you look at the population as a whole, it's relatively uncommon to have Parkinson's at a young age."
That was the case for Jason Smith. The Louisville native and Director of Operations for Against the Grain Brewery was diagnosed with the disease eight years ago at the ago of 40.
"It was shock because that's what people think, that it's an older, generational issue," Smith said remembering the day he was diagnosed. "I'm sitting there going, 'I'm 40. This can't be true.'"
Smith said he was at the doctor for an unrelated issue when he found out he had Parkinson's. One of the symptoms of the disease is a tremor, which Smith said he had in his right hand for some time.
"I drink a ton of coffee. I just always thought I was over-caffeinated," he said.
As a chef at heart and busy businessman, Smith did not let the disease slow him down. He has been in the food and beverage industry for 30 years and said he plans to have many more years ahead of him.
"Positive mental attitude is 90% of the wellness," Smith said. "I'm fully optimistic. I love what I do. I'm looking forward to more successful years ahead. I'm not going to let it hold me back."
That kind of attitude is what Phillips said is necessary to live with Parkinson's. He said that and exercise can help slow the progression of the disease.
"It's kind of the if you don't use it, you'll lose it type of attitude. But when I look at my patients who have been really successful in doing what we call 'living well with Parkinson's' they're the people that have said "I got Parkinson's. That's a setback perhaps, but I'm going to keep doing what I want to do. And I'm going to have a great quality of life, and I'm not going to let it get me down," Phillips said.
Smith said exercise has made a huge difference in his life with the disease.
"The world shut down and we all got put in our houses. Me not moving around and not running around after a couple weeks, I really felt it," he said. "I think mental exercise is important too."
There is no cure for Parkinson's, but doctors continue to do extensive research. There are many programs and services available for the millions of people suffering from Parkinson's.
With the help of Smith and other local chefs, Norton Healthcare Foundation will host the Denim and Diamonds annual gala to benefit those services and the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana. The event is July 29, 2022 from 6pm to 11pm. Tickets and additional information can be found here.
