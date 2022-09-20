LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville.
DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday.
Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party on Tuesday evening.
Every year, DiversityInc holds a top 50 competition, where employers are ranked across categories related to diversity. This year, Humana is ranked number 9.
"It's an opportunity for women to come together and men, their allies and others to come together and talk about ways to elevate the status of women in corporate America," said Carolyn Tandy, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Humana. "Focusing in on ways that folks can think about their careers differently."
Tandy will be part of a panel discussion, which will delve into strategies Humana has used to develop, advance, and retain women of color.
The conference officially starts on Wednesday and will be held at the Muhammad Ali Center and the Humana building.
This year's conference is a hybrid version. That means there will be thousands more joining online, from across the country.
This will be the first time the annual conference is held outside of Atlanta.
Tandy believes recent events that put Louisville in the national spotlight, some of the changes that followed, and other events, make Louisville the perfect city to host this year's conference.
"I think being able to have this conference here speaks to action," Tandy said. "I hope coming out of the conference, we will be able to collectively with other corporations, be able to say, 'What else can we do? What else can we do again, to address the issues that continue to be here, as well as be able to again, change our own brand,' so that others can view Louisville in a different light."
To find out how to register to attend the online version of the conference, click here.
