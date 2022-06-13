LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Marriott Downtown is hoping to add more employees to its staff.
A hiring fair began Monday night and will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
The hotel, which offers paid vacation time and health insurance, is hoping to add new employees to various departments throughout its company.
Those who are interviewing for the jobs are asked to dress professionally and bring an updated copy of their resume.
