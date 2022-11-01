LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you in the Christmas spirit? If not, one Louisville radio station aims to get you there even though Thanksgiving isn't even here yet.
On Tuesday morning, the day after Halloween, MIX 106.9 FM announced that it switched its music format play all Christmas music, all the time.
The station made the announcement in a social media post that revealed listener messages requesting the music.
The announcement marks the continuation of an annual tradition in which the station begins playing Christmas music weeks or months early.
MIX 106.9 FM brands itself as "Louisville's original Christmas music station."
Usually, the station changes its format Nov. 1. But, in a surprise move in 2020, the station flipped the switch super-early, beginning Monday, Oct. 5.
At the time, morning show hosts Jesse and MJ said it was a decision based on the turmoil that year brought.
"With 2020 being such a negative year in a lot of ways, we wanted to give the city of Louisville something positive," operations manager Cagle said in a statement. "As Louisville's original Christmas Music Station, we felt it was our duty to start the Christmas season early and give our listeners an early Christmas present. We aren't rushing the season...we are rushing the end of 2020!"
