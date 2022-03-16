LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is taking Taco Tuesday to the next level with the return of Taco Week from April 4-10.
Participating restaurants will be offering specialty tacos for $2 with some restaurants offering up to three different taco options.
There will also be specialty margaritas at some locations.
Restaurants include Bandido Taqueria Mexicana, I Love Tacos, Taco City and Senor Iguanas.
Organizers said they will soon launch a Taco Week app that will list the taco specials and give guests a chance to earn points.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.