LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday was a mix of good news and bad news for the Louisville Zoo.
Hours after tickets went on sale to members, zoo officials said the site crashed due to "the overwhelming demand from guests eager to return," according to a news release.
The zoo said its website will go back online at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets for general admission will go on sale on Saturday, June 20. Everyone, including members, must reserve tickets online at LousivilleZoo.org/tickets. No one will be admitted without a ticket.
"We value the support from our members and thank them for their patience during this frustrating time," Zoo Director John Walczak said in a statement released Wednesday. "Our team is working diligently to resolve these issues and establish a solution that will improve future online transactions."
We cannot apologize enough for the frustration of our members. We are heartbroken that this day that was supposed to be so uplifting has brought about such difficulty. Due to issues in order processing for member reservations, the webstore will be closed until 10 a.m. tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/itkRAnAXfp— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) June 10, 2020
The zoo announced Monday that it will open its doors to the public on Friday, June 12, after closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the precautions the zoo is taking to keep guests and employees safe from the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus, zoo officials said it will operate with a reduced capacity of 100 guests per hour.
"We are excited to reopen and offer families a healthy, socially distanced outdoor space to relax and reconnect with one another and wildlife," Walczak said in a statement released Monday. "Our first priority continues to be the safety and health of our guests, staff and animals. Guests will notice staff wearing masks, disinfecting high-touch areas and sharing gentle reminders on social distancing. Thank you in advance for your patience while we work to navigate these uncharged waters and expand capacity once it is safer to do so."
