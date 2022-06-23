LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The company that owned a candle factory destroyed by tornadoes last December is investing in the area.
Mayfield Consumer Products is investing $33.3 million and plans to employ more than 500 full-time workers over the next five years in Grayson County.
"Following last year's devastating storm in Western Kentucky, we are glad to see jobs returning to the area," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. "This reinvestment by Mayfield Consumer Products is good news for Graves County and the surrounding region as they work to rebuild and recover from the deadliest tornadoes in our state's history."
Construction on a 40,000 square-foot expansion has already begun. It includes a $2.3 million investment.
According to a news release, Mayfield Consumer Products LLC also plans for an additional 63,000 square-foot expansion committing $31 million to expand its space at Hickory Industrial Park to 300,000 square-feet.
"MCP's resolve to rebuild here and to play a central role in helping to restore the place we call home has been a top priority since the morning of Dec. 11, 2021," Mary Propes, founder of Mayfield Consumer Products, said in a news release. "This community has a bright future, and we are committed to being a big part of that progress."
The company said the expansion will consolidate operations in Graves County after the other factory was destroyed. It's expected to be completed by next year.
Mayfield Consumer Products was founded in 1998. It makes candles and other home fragrance products.
