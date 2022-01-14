LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The candle factory in Mayfield that was destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December will not be rebuilt.
In a notice filed with the state, Mayfield Consumer Products said 501 people worked at the plant. Around 250 of those jobs will be transferred to its new facility in Hickory, about 15 minutes north of Mayfield.
The remaining employees will be laid off.
The company is speeding up the opening of the new plant, but it doesn't know when that will be.
