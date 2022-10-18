LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting on Oct. 26, Kentuckiana residents will be able to pick up a McCafe coffee and a Krispy Kreme doughnut — all at McDonald's. 

McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme donuts in a "small operations test," which includes nine restaurants in Kentuckiana. 

McDonald's customers will be able to purchase an original glaze doughnut, a chocolate iced with sprinkles doughnut, or a raspberry filled doughnut at any time of the day. 

McDonald's participating in Kentucky:

  • 590 Bypass Road, Brandenburg
  • 135 Centre Drive, Shepherdsville
  • 911 Old Preston Hwy N, Hillview
  • 7426 S 3rd St Road, Louisville

McDonald's participating in southern Indiana:

  • 600 Lafollette Station Drive, Floyds Knobs
  • 1051 N Luther Road, Georgetown
  • 2035 Old St Road, IN-135, Corydon
  • 3000 E 10th St, Jeffersonville
  • 802 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags