LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting on Oct. 26, Kentuckiana residents will be able to pick up a McCafe coffee and a Krispy Kreme doughnut — all at McDonald's.
McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme donuts in a "small operations test," which includes nine restaurants in Kentuckiana.
McDonald's customers will be able to purchase an original glaze doughnut, a chocolate iced with sprinkles doughnut, or a raspberry filled doughnut at any time of the day.
McDonald's participating in Kentucky:
- 590 Bypass Road, Brandenburg
- 135 Centre Drive, Shepherdsville
- 911 Old Preston Hwy N, Hillview
- 7426 S 3rd St Road, Louisville
McDonald's participating in southern Indiana:
- 600 Lafollette Station Drive, Floyds Knobs
- 1051 N Luther Road, Georgetown
- 2035 Old St Road, IN-135, Corydon
- 3000 E 10th St, Jeffersonville
- 802 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany
