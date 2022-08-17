LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An official grand-opening celebration was held Wednesday for Smoketown Laundry.
YouthBuild Louisville and its corporate partner, GE Appliances, helped in a public/private partnership to transform a vacant property at East Breckenridge and Hancock streets into a local, minority-owned, small business and social support center.
The building was once home to three businesses: a barber shop, car detailer and liquor store.
"It's a great neighborhood, and I think that it's well-needed," said David Steele, owner and operator of Smoketown Laundry. "Hopefully, this will be the pillar to bring more businesses into the neighborhood."
Steele is a lifelong Smoketown resident who grew up going to the barber shop in the building as a child. He hopes this laundromat will become a pillar in the community and be a catalyst for more business development.
This Friday, Aug. 19, GE will sponsor a free laundry day where people can come in and do a load of laundry for free.
And the laundromat is only part of the building's intended use. The other half of the building will be used as a community meeting space that is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
