LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More Lime scooters are landing on the streets of Louisville.
Lime says the city of Louisville has granted a fleet increase for the company, which will nearly double the number of its scooters in the city.
Lime launched in Louisville in November 2018. Since then, city residents and visitors have taken more than 200,000 rides and have traveled more than 250,000 miles. According to a news release from Lime, the scooters have replaced "66,000 car trips and more than 500,000 pounds in carbon emissions."
The company also announced it is rolling out its new "Group Ride" feature, which allows one person to unlock up to five scooters for friends.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.