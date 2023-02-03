LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, and if you're planning on buying flowers for that special someone, pay careful attention to the color of the flowers you're purchasing.
Eddie Kraft, the owner of Nanz & Kraft Florists, explained that the color of the flowers you choose sends a message about your relationship to the recipient. Here's what he has to say about some of the different choices.
Red Roses:
"It's the traditional. It's, 'I love you.' It's admiration. It's respect. It's the go-to flower for Valentine's Day."
Yellow Roses:
"Yellow is really friendship, joy, wishing somebody good health. It's just a bright, cheery flower."
White flowers:
"White is, 'Thinking of you' and a new start -- a new start with a relationship."
Carnations:
"You know, carnations are tried-and-true. I mean, there are some really neat colors out there now, so that might be something you might mix in with a bouquet with a lot of mixed flowers."
Kraft admitted that choosing a flower arrangement that sends the right message can be a complicated endeavor, but he says his staff is there to help.
"We've got a great crew here, so we're gonna really work with you hand-in-hand and find out what your relationship is," Kraft said. "We'll even help you write the card message."
And he says they have something for everyone, even those who are watching their wallets.
"I would love the fact that somebody just does one rose," he said. "I mean, one single rose and just write a really fabulous card message. It's all in the card message."
