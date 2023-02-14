LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community in crisis is now working to reverse the stigma and effect of a drug overdose.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. Narcan can be found at a variety of locations in Floyd County like churches, coffee shops and a tattoo parlor.
The life-saving medication is becoming more available because business owners have opted to have it on-hand in case of emergencies.
"We should all be willing and able to save the lives of people in our communities," said Kate Hess Pace, the director of Hoosier Action.
Mickey's, a coffee shop and used bookstore on Vincennes Street, has naloxone and staff are trained to save a life.
"I have it in my car, in my pursue, and then we have it here as well," Hess Pace said. "When someone is in a moment of overdose, it is not a moment for judgement. It is a moment for fast-acting lifesaving action."
Narcan, a nasal spray, works by blocking the effects of opiates on the brain and by restoring breathing. Naloxone is used for people suffering an overdose from opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, and prescription opioid medications, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Floyd County Sheriff's deputies are carrying Narcan kits, and Hoosier Action just announced New Albany Police officers and more than 20 churches and businesses will carry the medication.
Dan Hardesty, who opened Eureka! Menswear less than a year ago, is carrying Narcan at his retail store.
"I may not be a medically trained professional, but this is something that I can do," said Hardesty.
Hardesty said one of the store's customers recently saw their wife overdose.
"This (Narcan) brought her back, and as a business owner, it's important for us not to just service our customers with clothes or items but to be able to provide something there that could be a lifesaving opportunity like this," Hardesty said.
The local businesses want to provide an accessible solution to a complex problem.
"Make sure that they have the chance and opportunity to live fruitful and healthy lives," Hess Pace said.
Hess Pace hopes to have Narcan in at least 50 businesses by the end of the year.
The health department also has Narcan available free of charge to the community at its location at 1918 Bono Road in New Albany. For additional information, call the Floyd County Health Department at (812) 948-4726.
