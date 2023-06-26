LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany's downtown area could soon allow people to carry an alcoholic beverage to different restaurants and bars.
The new ordinance would make much of downtown a "Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area" also known as DORA, which would allow for people to walk out of participating businesses with alcoholic drinks in hand. But certain stipulations like proximity to a church could make things more difficult for a restaurant like Agave and Rye.
After months of construction on Main Street, Hunter Robbins with Agave and Rye thinks the ordinance will give patrons an incentive to come out.
"Help bring it back alive a bit," Robbins said. "Just increase flow for the city I think."
The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission rules restaurants within 200 feet of a church and not separated by a two-lane street are excluded. That stipulation leaves out restaurants like Agave and Rye, Parlour Pizza and The Exchange. There is a condition that churches can say they do not object to the DORA, and allow nearby businesses to participate.
New Albany City Council President Jennie Collier said details related to the restaurants that are excluded are still being worked out.
"It's just going through the process right now," Collier said.
Parlour Pizza said it looks forward to working with the city to find a way to be included.
According to the ordinance, the city already conducts "regular monitoring" of the proposed DORA area, which spans several downtown blocks. New Albany's current police headquarters is also located within the DORA district. Additionally, the commission cites the recently passed Senate Bill 20, which allows an Indiana city or town to "designate an outdoor location as a refreshment area."
Restaurants and bars also have the option to opt in or opt out.
"The city will be meeting with businesses that are in the area within the boundaries to see if they want to participate or not," Collier said.
While 8th Street Pizza is typically known as a popular place to drink according to owner Jeff Minton, he believes the ordinance will help bring people to the area.
"Anything that draws people into our restaurants is a positive thing, I suppose our biggest issue is how are we going to control that," Minton said. "That's the great unknown right now, hopefully it will all work out."
Participating businesses will have to use designated cups with the city's DORA logo and limit pours. It would be allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The original proposal scheduled the DORA ordinance to be enforced from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Collier also said amendments will be made as needed.
Councilman Josh Turner said a bipartisan committee will meet every six months to review the DORA biannually and continue to modify as needed.
Collier also reinforced New Albany Police Department will help monitor and give additional attention to the designated area once implemented.
City Council introduced the ordinance June 5 and approved it June 15.
Senate Bill 20 will take effect July 1, but the state will need to review and approve New Albany's plan before implementation. Therefore, a start date has not been decided.
