LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two long-standing staples of the Douglass Loop closed, new business ventures are now opening this fall.
Ten20 Craft Brewery officially opened its third taproom with its newest location on Bardstown Road on Friday. The space previously housed Heine Brothers'.
The brewery plans to have pizza from MozzaPi, rotating coffee options from local coffee shops, along with snack and drinks from other eateries.
Jim McGuire, part of the TEN20 ownership group, likes the location of the brewery's second satellite tap room.
"It's a great sort of mix of just lots of different people, it's a vibrant part of the Highlands, lots of folks live and work up here," McGuire said. "It feels like a hub, it's great to be here."
Ten20 will be open 3 to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and extend its hours on weekends. On Fridays it will be open 3 to 11 p.m., noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Starting in November, Ten20 will open at 7 a.m. in the mornings for coffee.
"We can be a community space for this neighborhood throughout the day," McGuire said.
Dad's Coffee is a coffee shop that was founded by four family members this year. It plans to open next month in the space that previously housed Breadworks on Dundee Road.
The creation of the coffee shop started on a whim. Paul Wathen, who is a co-owner, said the idea started when he and his wife, Lucy, who is also a co-owner, had an idea about starting a coffee shop.
Matt Grammer, Wathen's brother-in-law and now co-owner of Dad's Coffee, told Wathen about the vacated Breadworks space.
"We had a business proposal and we talked to the landlord and kind of moved on it, so it really came out of the blue," Wathen said. "We didn't expect to be opening a coffee shop a month and a half later."
The space is currently undergoing renovations as the coffee shop prepares to open.
Wathen says the coffee shop to showcase local vendors. They're partnering with Quill's Coffee to create a house blend, along with Global Tea Company for tea.
Wathan has lived in the area for years, and didn't want to see a national chain move into a spot known for local businesses.
"It really has a local homey feel to it, there's a lot of foot traffic," Wathen said. "It's a really nice local community that we really like being a part of."
