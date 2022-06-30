LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TEN20 Craft Brewery plans to open a new taproom this fall on a popular corner in the Highlands.
In a news release Thursday, TEN20 said it'll soon begin work transforming the Heine Brothers' Coffee location at 2200 Bardstown Road near Douglass Loop.
"TEN20 is excited to bring our fresh craft beer to the Highlands neighborhood, and will continue to serve Heine Brothers’ locally roasted 100% organic coffee, along with expanded operating hours," Jim McGuire, co-founder of TEN20, said in a news release. "From the start of TEN20, we have been focused on our mission of ‘bringing people together for good’ and we will continue to do that in this exceptional gathering space."
Heine Brothers' spent its last day in the location Thursday. While no exact opening date has been released for the TEN20 taproom, the company said it's targeting some time this fall. It will be TEN20's third location to open in Louisville along with its Butchertown brewery and Anchorage taproom.
"We’ve had a great run at the Douglass Loop and are now turning our attention to operating coffee shops with drive-thrus," Mike Mays, co-founder and president of Heine Brothers’ Coffee, said in a news release. "We’re excited to turn the Douglass Loop space over to our friends at TEN20, a terrific local company that will be a great fit for the neighborhood. And Heine Brothers’ will still be available in TEN20’s planned coffee bar."
In the meantime, Heine Brothers' is planning to open its first drive-thru-only store later this fall at 7701 Bardstown Road in Fern Creek, just south of Interstate 265.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.