LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten20 Craft Brewery will open its third taproom on Bardstown Road in the Highlands later this week.
The location — at Douglass Loop that normally housed a Heine Brothers' — will eventually have pizza from MozzaPi, rotating coffee options from local coffee shops, and snack and drinks from are eateries.
It will also feature its own brews.
"As a resident of the Highlands neighborhood myself, I am especially excited to be celebrating the opening of this special new gathering space where we can really highlight some of Louisville’s all-stars in our fresh, high quality food and beer offerings," Jim McGuire, part of the TEN20 ownership group, said in a news release Wednesday. "We look forward to being a contributor to this neighborhood as the next step in TEN20’s ongoing growth and evolution in the Louisville community."
The doors open for the first time at 4 p.m. Friday. A portion of the day's sales will go to area organizations and nonprofits.
Ten20's other two locations are in Butchertown and Anchorage. For more information, click here.
