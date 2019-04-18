LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local chef hopes to combine delicious food, great views and big parties.
Construction has begun on Chef John Varenese's Savor at River House. The new event space will be on the second floor of the restaurant on River Road near Zorn Avenue.
The plan calls for an 11,000-square-foot space with seating for more than 300 people. There will also be four rooms for private events, a custom dance floor, wine cellar and large deck with a scenic riverfront view.
The new space should be completed later this year. Bookings will begin in the spring.
