LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Shears, a new barber shop in Fern Creek, offers more than just a haircut. The owner, Tiphanee Lee, has 6-year-old son with autism, so she's created a sensory-friendly experience for others like him.
Lee said she loves cutting hair. It gives her the opportunity to change someone's style and give them a different look that they can be proud of. The daughter of a cosmetologist and barber, Lee said it's in her blood.
But when her son was diagnosed with autism, she knew she had to do something different.
"Most kids hate getting their hair cut," Lee said. "What can I do to make them more comfortable so they can get a haircut and look good and feel good about themselves. So I decided to do a sensory-friendly barber shop."
When kids get in the barber chair, she puts a weighted cape over their chest and shoulders and gives them noise-canceling ear plugs. Beside the chair, she has a sensory bin with soft toys, and there will be therapists there to assist with any issues.
"I think this will be more fun," Lee said. "They come in, they see the lights, I think it'll make them feel more comfortable in a comfortable setting."
Most of the time, Black Shears will operate as a regular barber shop. But Lee said there will be specific sensory hours.
"I'm just blessed to have this opportunity to build this business," Lee said. "I would like to, in the future, have several franchises of sensory-friendly barber shops ..."
Black Shears' grand opening will be held April 9. The shop does accept walk-ins.
