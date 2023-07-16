LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new cocktail lounge will soon open near downtown Louisville and Nulu.
Tartan House will feature specialty cocktails with a wide selection of whiskey. It's located at 1027 East Main Street in Butchertown near Nulu and blocks away from downtown Louisville.
"Our focus is to provide consistently expertly crafted cocktails," said Peyton Beall, owner and managing partner of Tartan House.
The bar will offer a wide selection of whiskey from around the world, including Irish and Japanese whiskey. It will also have a variety of Scotch.
"We also want to widen people's approach and broaden their horizons," Beall said.
With indoor and outdoor seating that can accommodate around 50 people, Tartan House has a unique and colorful décor.
"This place in the evening when the lights go down, it's dark and moody, it's a really nice atmosphere," Beall said. "We've got a spooky New Orleans vibe with a little bit of Scottish flair."
Peyton Beall, Kyle Beall and Jeff Knott, who is the bar manager, are owners of the Tartan House. The long-time friends wanted to work on a hospitality venture together. They settled on a location that's budding with business growth.
"We're so close to the businesses in Nulu, I think Nulu is going to provide opportunity for us to pull people down," Beall said. "There have been so many new businesses open here in the past few months."
Owners said the bar will be open seven days a week. It will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with its hours extending to 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Tartan House is expected to open on Aug. 1.
