LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant opening in Louisville is seeing things blossom.
Later this month, The House of Marigold will open on Shelbyville Road, near Dorsey Lane.
Husband and wife duo Kris and Adrienne Cole are building on their catering business with the restaurant that will offer seasonal comfort food for breakfast and lunch.
The restaurant will also offer pop-up dinners, parties, and special events, and will feature a full cocktail bar, as well as outdoor patio seating.
The House of Marigold is set to open March 18.
