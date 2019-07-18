LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new Mercedes Benz dealership just opened, but it's driving more than new cars into the area.
It's helping to address the critical shortage of automotive technicians.
Mercedes Benz partnered with Jefferson Community and Technical College for a mentoring program. Students take classes for half a semester at JCTC, and work at dealerships for the rest of the semester. They can then start full time jobs in the field.
Jonny Rodgers is about to graduate and is already working. "Being able to start here and start making money, it's a great opportunity, and I'm excited for when I graduate and then I start working full time. I can't wait," he said.
The dealership held the ground-breaking Thursday for it's new state of the art building off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.