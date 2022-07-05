LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue will open later this summer at a former restaurant in Jeffersonville.
The Jefferson plans to open in August at a location that previously housed Rocky's Italian Grill. The venue that overlooks the Ohio River and downtown Louisville is owned and managed by Seven Four Event's.
According to a news release Tuesday, The Jefferson will host national headlining concert tours and feature local artists. It will also host weddings, corporate and special events.
"We are beyond thrilled to bring a new high quality music venue and event space to the Kentuckiana community," Stephen Bischoff, a partner of the Jefferson, said in a news release. "We are passionate about providing the best possible experience for fans, artists, brides and all that we will serve."
Saving Abel, a rock band, is scheduled to perform Aug. 27. Puddle of Mudd, a rock band plans to play Nov. 11.
The remodeled indoor space has more than 9,000 square feet. Indoor concert capacity can host around 650 people, while another 400 can be accommodated on the exterior deck and patio.
