CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The abandoned site of a city's past is set to be transformed.
On Monday, the River Ridge Development Board awarded $9.7 million toward constructing an extension of Penny Martin Lane.
The first stretch of the road in Charlestown was recently built on the site of the long-abandoned Indiana Army Ammunition Plant.
The city's mayor, Treva Hodges, says the road's namesake was an African-American woman who served as a union representative while she worked at the plant.
"Penny and women like her were the unsung heroes that worked this plant," Hodges said.
Now, the road named for Penny Martin is a bridge to the city's potential future.
With the new investment, the street will be extended past abandoned buildings and the railroad crossing, and will end at 12th Street. Hodges says this paved road will facilitate the sale and development of five parcels of land in the city.
That's why, behind barbed wire and underneath overgrown weeds, Mayor Hodges sees opportunity.
"Now, you're seeing a rebirth of the land," Hodges said.
A new water treatment plant located near the road will be turned on next week. Hodges says that will help solve longtime water woes in the city.
"Nobody wants to go where there's not high quality water, safe roads, good places to access. So yeah, it's just a part of a major investment," Hodges said.
The mayor points out that potential buyers will not only have new roads to access.
"We recently had a company land on the Charlestown side, OmniTRAX, and they've created River Ridge Rail," Hodges said. "They're working to make those rail lines usable again and attract companies that need that rail service."
The RRDA is also investing an additional $35,000 to build new bus stop locations and sidewalks in Charlestown.
Hodges says this construction will help their case with TARC. She's hoping bus routes will eventually expand to the city.
The war effort helped build Charlestown. Now, the abandoned plant site is a bridge to the town's future.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.