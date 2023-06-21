LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville business owner will soon open a new restaurant in Nulu.
Kevin Grangier, who also owns Grassa Gramma, Village Anchor and Le Moo, has purchased the former building that housed Toast on Market on East Market Street.
The new restaurant will be called The Sake a Go Go. It will feature sushi and a 200-bottle sake bar. It pays homage to Hollywood's famed Whiskey a Go Go.
Sake a Go Go will have five dining areas, along with covered, outdoor dining. Water effects and statues from around Japan will be featured.
The restaurant plans to open this fall.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.