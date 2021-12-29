LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A growing area of Jeffersonville is now home to a Taco Bell.
Balloons were up inside to celebrate the opening of the new restaurant on Wednesday. It's just off Tenth Street, north of the roundabout.
This is the 25th Taco Bell in southern Indiana for the group behind the franchise. They chose this location since it's close to River Ridge.
"There's a lot of people here, and where there's people, you need a restaurant and people need to eat, and a lot of people eat Taco Bell," Taco Bell franchise owner Chris Smith said. "So with this being here in the busy area it is, it's highly traveled. We knew that in the future and five years from now, it's going to continue to be a really good restaurant."
The restaurant is still hiring. Those interested can come in and ask to talk to a manager or fill out an application online.
