LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new tea shop opened in the Germantown neighborhood on Sunday.
Sis Got Tea hosted its opening day at 976 Barret Avenue in Louisville. The shop offers tea including extra spicy Chai and plum ripple.
Along with hot and cold teas, dry packs and jars were available. The Black-owned, female-owned, LGBTQ-owned shop is a labor of love for owner Arielle Clark.
"I had this idea about 10 years ago to open a tea shop and it kind of stuck with me ever since," Clark said. "I started the business August 2019 and I am one of the first to actually own a business in my family."
Sis Got Tea is planning on having other tea varieties and baked goods in the future.
