ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox.
Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats.
"We are going to be a cooking studio that is open to the public," Bunch said. "I'm excited to open this business, especially right here in Radcliff."
The business is expected to open in January 2023. Bunch said it's a dream she shared with her late husband, who was a recruiter for the military. Their family used to live on Fort Knox, and Bunch said this community is where she wants to be.
"I have an amazing group of friends and I don't think I could do this probably anywhere else," she said.
In the same building is 2 Vets Inspections, owned by Matthew Smith, who also serves as the president of the Radcliff Small Business Alliance.
"When I was looking at retiring from the Army, I wanted to start a business," he said. "I wanted to do something where I could hopefully bring some other veterans in on it as well."
Smith said his wife is the second piece of the "2 Vets" in this home and commercial inspection business. The two live just outside Fort Knox, where she is currently stationed.
"She's actually still serving in the Army," Smith said. "She has a year and a half until she retires."
Smith said he's passionate about hiring other veterans to work at his business and said many local businesses in the area are owned and operated by veterans.
"Probably almost 50% of them are veteran-owned businesses being right outside Fort Knox," he said.
At a Hardin County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, Maj. General Jeff Broadwater spoke to the crowd about the community and Veteran's Day.
"As a Hardin County native, it is especially meaningful for me to be here, especially with this very fast approaching Veteran's Day that is coming up on us," Broadwater said. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak today. It means so much to me."
Broadwater said he grew up in this area and his father was also in the Army.
"This community has a very, very strong veteran presence in this community and in those organizations and businesses that you speak of," he said.
Col. Lance O'Bryan, who serves as the Garrison Commander at Fort Knox, said that's like being the city manager. He said the economic impact of Fort Knox on the region runs deep.
"We are the (second-largest) employer in the state of Kentucky behind UPS," O'Bryan said. "The strength of our installation is directly related to the strength of our folks and our neighbors on the outside of the installation."
He said this is his second time calling Fort Knox home and he returned because of the surrounding communities.
"I chose Fort Knox, No. 1, because of the community support I received the last time I was here from 2012 to 2015," O'Bryan said. "It's an over-whelming, highly impactful level of support that I've not seen anywhere else across the globe and across the United States."
He said the more Fort Knox is integrated with the community — whether that's Hardin County, Meade County or Bullitt County — the strength of the county and Fort Knox are directly related.
