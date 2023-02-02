LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is expanding its financial assistance program.
Families were previously eligible for the health care company's financial assistance program if their household income was equal to or less than 300% of the federal poverty guidelines. The eligibility has now increased to 350% of the federal poverty guidelines.
"It is in our DNA back to the beginning that we care about people, we want to make certain that we are doing everything we can to open access so that we can begin to level the playing field in our community and take care of those people who absolutely otherwise wouldn't have sought care," Russell Cox, president and CEO of Norton Health Care, said
According to a news release, the changes are intended to increase access to health care by alleviating financial stress that can be a barrier and prevent people from seeking care. People can also apply in advance to participate in the financial assistance program. Patients previously had to complete an application after receiving treatment.
"By providing this proactive approach to our Financial Assistance Program, families across the region can put their health first without the burden of worrying about the financial aspects at the point of care," Cox said. "Everyone in our community deserves access to quality health care. We are committed to creating initiatives and programs that remove barriers and work toward eliminating challenges for those seeking care."
People can apply at any time at by clicking here or request a paper copy of the application, which is available in several languages. People can also call (502) 479-6300 to request a copy of the application.
People who are preapproved for financial assistance will receive a verification letter.
"I haven't been on my meds in over six months because I couldn't afford it," Norton patient Thomas Williams said. "Then knowing that I go to a Norton's doctor and go to a Norton's pharmacy, that it would be taken care of. It's a life changer."
