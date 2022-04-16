LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new space for wine tasting is now open in Louisville.
Louisville's only urban winery, Old 502 winery, opened its new tasting room on Saturday.
The business outsources its grapes, but the wine is made in the Phoenix Hill and NuLu neighborhoods. They have everything from wine aged in bourbon barrels to what they call a chocolate grape.
"I knew that people were gonna be excited because it's been a couple years, but I had no idea it would turn out this well," Katye Heim, tasting room manager, said.
"We just try our hardest and hope for the best, so I don't think we could've asked for better weather, better turnout, better team, better everything."
Old 502 Winery is located at 915 East Liberty Street.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.