LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a lot of planning, fundraising and community support, a worker-owned coffee shop is now open in Old Louisville.
Although The Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op has only been brewing coffee for just over a week, the owners said business has been much better than anticipated.
"It's been absolutely mind-blowing," Kristina Diggs, one of the owners of the Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op, said. "It's been insane, as you can see, we stay very busy."
The co-op sits on West Ormsby Avenue in Old Louisville — which has attracted a lot of food traffic from those nearby, with many taking advantage of the coffee shop's late night weekday and overnight weekend hours.
The plan is to be open until 11 p.m. on weeknights. On weekends, they plan to open at 8 a.m. Friday morning and won't close until 11 p.m. Sunday night.
"It's a good problem to have because everyone's showing up and buying us out of everything," Diggs said. "We're just doing our best to keep up with everything and keep as much stocked at all times as possible."
Diggs said some customers have came from out of town to support the worker-owned shop, which aims to create an inclusive community environment for all.
"Everyone is coming out of the woodworks to come support us and people are like, 'I don't even like coffee. I just want to support you guys. I just want to support this cause and support what you all are doing be a part of this,'" Diggs said.
Some customers feel that the space is something that was needed in Louisville.
"There's not a lot of places, even so called 'safe spaces,' where queer and trans folks can come in not have to look over your shoulder at all. Like I don't, you don't even have to think about it here," Alexander Griggs, a customer, said. "You just know everybody here is going to be affirming. Everybody here is safe."
"Safety is a huge issue for trans people, and quite frankly, this is such a safe space to do that with, so yes, it's very needed," Ellie Bates said in response.
Diggs said they're providing the coffee, food and space, but believe it's their customers who are turning the Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op into a community haven.
The coffee co-op is closed on Mondays for now. In the long term, the owners hope to be open 24/7 as they add more co-owners to the space.
