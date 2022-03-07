LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coffee shop with a new concept plans to open soon in Old Louisville.
The Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op is bringing a twist to the average coffee shop and the unique idea behind it is already getting a lot of support.
“There's not really words for it," said Kristina Diggs, one of the co-owners of the coffee shop.
The five founding members have 20 combined years of experience in the coffee industry. Diggs believes they'll be the only co-op coffee shop in the city, with plans to focus on diversity, sustainability and building up the community.
“We’re the ones making decisions based off of what is going to affect us," Diggs said. "So we’re going to be looking out for ourselves, our community and the ones that are wishing to be a part of this.”
A Kickstarter campaign for shop has raised over $9,000 in just a few days. All donations will go toward their final startup costs, according to the fundraiser.
Owners said a key factor that will set them apart from other shops is the hours.
“Especially in Old Louisville, there’s not many community spaces, and not many community spaces open past 10 p.m., 11 p.m.," Diggs said.
Diggs said only restaurants and bars are open late, which aren't the best spaces for those in active sobriety.
"Some of our members are in recovery," she said. "We know firsthand what it's like to want to be around other people, to build relationships but not feel obligated or feel awkward."
The plan is to be open until 11 p.m. on weeknights. On weekends, they plan to open at 8 a.m. Friday morning and won't close until 11 p.m. Sunday night.
"Some people work third shift, some people are night owls, they like to stay up later, they're most creative late at night," said Diggs. "And there's not really a space for people to be creative (or) to find community late at night, so we want to be able to provide that."
Diggs said if there's enough interest, the coffee co-op could be open 24/7, and the response they've gotten so far makes Diggs and her counterparts more determined to see their mission through.
"We’re completely mind blown about the amount of attention, support, just praise and just like excitement that we're getting about this," she said.
Owners are currently negotiating a lease in the Old Louisville area and hope to open up the coffee shop within the next few months.
