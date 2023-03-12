LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An outdoor batting cage in Jeffersonville is opening for the season this week.
Southern Indiana Batting Cages is opening for its 10th season on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The batting cage at 4601 Hamburg Pike, near Veterans Parkway, has new netting, fences and balls this year.
Rob Henley, owner of the batting cage, said it was time for renovations.
"We get a wide variety, kids just playing for the first time, travel kids, adults who had a bad day at work judging by how hard they're swinging," Henley said. "Some of the kids who were hitting here when we first opened are now playing college ball."
IMAGES | Southern Indiana Batting Cages opening for 2023 season
The batting cage has bats and helmets for people who don't bring their own. A dollar token gives hitters 16 pitches from the machine. The machines offer a variety of speeds, from 40, 55, 65 and 80 miles per hour, along with slow-pitch softball.
"Our busiest day will be the day after the first Little League games start, when everyone realizes they need to get a little bit of practice in," Henley said. "The kids seem to have fun."
Southern Indiana Batting Cages is open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays, 10 a.m. to dark on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The batting cages are closed when its raining or colder than 50 degrees.
"We advise people if they're coming from a far distance to give us a call to see what the weather is like this year," Henley said.
