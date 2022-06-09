LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It could be months before a decision is made on what will happen to the iconic Colgate plant in southern Indiana.
The Clarksville Town Council announced plans on Wednesday to condemn the property, but the developer that has been working on the long-empty property said the city may be overreaching its authority.
The town is using eminent domain against Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC to "acquire, protect, and reuse the historic site" which council members said has become "dilapidated and blighted."
In this case, condemning a property doesn't mean it will be demolished. Instead, the move could put the waterfront property back in control of Clarksville, which said it wants to protect the integrity of the structure and the iconic clock.
"This is all about historic preservation," said Clarksville attorney Greg Fifer, explaining what will happen if the city takes control of the property.
Fifer said Clarks Landing has had the building for several years and has done very little to improve or protect the integrity of the site.
"Eventually, they would take proposals from other private developers to see what their vision would be for the property," he said.
Justin Endres is the attorney for the owners of the 50-acre Colgate property. He said they are still open to discussions regarding the site.
Endres said in a statement that Clarks Landing has spent millions to rehab the site over the past few years.
"We have torn down buildings that needed to be demolished and preserved others, all while developing an exciting development plan," he said. "We still plan to continue bringing high paying jobs and business into the Town on this site and others in south Clarksville."
Clarks Landing said it doesn't believe Clarksville has the authority to ultimately take the property. Endres says the developers plan to continue to operate, maintain and improve the south Clarksville area.
"There's nothing to stop them from continuing or, I guess, reinvigorating their development efforts," said Fifer. "And if they can prove to the town council that what the town council did is not irrevocable, they could revise the path that they're on with another vote, but it will take a true development project to get them to do that."
The next step is for the city to get an appraisal and make an offer for the property. The new owners can fight that offer, so this dispute could end up in court.
Before becoming the Colgate-Palmolive plant, it was the site of Indiana's first state prison in 1847 and became a state reformatory 50 years later. It was acquired by Colgate in 1924 and is also on the National Register of Historic Places. The famous clock on the building, built in 1906, was moved from Jersey City to Clarksville for the grand opening.
The building has been unoccupied since Colgate-Palmolive relocated the plant in 2008. It was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group before being transferred to Clarks Landing in 2014, officials said. Clarks Landing is owned by the same group as Boston Development.
Endres said the Colgate property has 54 buildings and more than 2 million square feet of space. He says the building with the iconic clock is about 30,000 square feet.
Building 44 is the only historic structure that Endres says is a concern. The current development plan calls for removing that building, which would allow an access road that was called for in plans approved in 2009 before Clarks Landing took over the property.
Meanwhile, the area surrounding the plant on South Clark Boulevard has grown with the addition of several new businesses and an apartment complex in recent years.
That growth prompted former University of Louisville football player William Savoy to move to the area.
"Since the renovations have happened downtown, a lot more people have been coming and just walking randomly in the area and definitely want help with fitness needs," Savoy said.
The former Cardinal football player is a personal trainer and the owner of Savoy Fitness in downtown Clarksville.
"We work with youth and athletes, finding nutrition and fitness in a way to make them better and healthier," he said.
Savoy opened his business in 2015. He said the addition of new businesses and the new Bolt + Tie Luxury Apartments have produced a lot of foot traffic.
"So there wasn't anything here but just rental properties," he said. "But ever since that happened, random people are just walking by. I can only imagine what would happen as this place grows."
Savoy said he hopes that growth will eventually come to the Colgate property.
"So, that's a very iconic place. Whenever somebody asks where Savoy Fitness is, I say Colgate Clock Tower," he said. "They know exactly where it is. So, if this Bolt + Tie building is any indication of the increased traffic, I can only imagine what a historic site like that would do for all the businesses in this area."
A 2019 proposal for lofts and a hotel to be put in at the site appears to have stalled.
While it's still unknown what will happen to the property, council members said Wednesday that "any new information or developments" would be released "when possible."
