LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John's is bringing in the dough.
The Louisville-based company is reporting a second-quarter profit of $32.3 million. It also said it had a net income of of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $515 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.9 million.
Papa John's shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.
The company is also hiring and looking for 20,000 new workers. It's planning a recruiting event in 60 markets across the country from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. Papa John's says it's working to build an inclusive culture and is looking for team members from all backgrounds and experiences.
For more information about the recruiting event and to look at open positions, click here.
