LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Papa Johns International is listing its corporate office in the eastern Jefferson County suburbs for sale about two years following the company’s decision to move many corporate functions to a new headquarters in Atlanta.
After the pandemic upended work habits, “the current campus setup no longer fits the needs of our Louisville-based workforce,” CEO Rob Lynch told Louisville employees in a memo sent Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by WDRB News.
Even as the pizza company looks to downsize its Louisville footprint, Papa Johns remains committed to “maintain(ing) a corporate hub in the Louisville Metro area,” according to the memo.
“Louisville has been home to Papa Johns for almost 40 years and is critical to the company’s success,” Lynch wrote.
The company plans to lease back at least a portion of the corporate campus, but could also establish a different office for certain teams depending on the buyer, Lynch wrote.
"This process could take several months or even up to or longer than a year," he said in the memo.
Louisville’s centrality to Papa Johns has been on the wane since 2018, when the company cut ties with its founder and former CEO, Louisville resident John Schnatter.
Lynch is based in the Atlanta area, the company’s co-headquarters. He was already there for his previous job running the Arby’s sandwich chain when he was hired by Papa Johns in 2019.
Lynch's initial plan to move to Louisville didn't materialize amid the pandemic, the company has previously said.
In 2020, Papa Johns announced "a new global headquarters" in Atlanta to house corporate functions such as human resources, menu innovation, development and communications.
“We're excited to expand in Atlanta – a vibrant city that’s home to several (quick service restaurant) brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool,” Lynch said in a 2020 news release.
The move was a blow to Louisville, where Papa Johns grew from scratch into one of the nation’s largest pizza chains.
"It does hurt," Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, who ran economic development for then-Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, told WDRB News at the time. "It’s a local company in which we have a lot of pride."
The company in 2020 said its information technology, legal and supply chain corporate teams would remain in Louisville, which Lynch reiterated in the memo to employees on Wednesday.
