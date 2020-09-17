LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John's International's recovery from its 2018 turmoil could end up coming at a high cost to its hometown.
The company said Thursday that it's opening "a new global headquarters" in the metro Atlanta area in 2021, where many, but not all, corporate functions currently based in Louisville will shift.
Papa John's will continue to also call Louisville a "headquarters," though its role will be scaled back.
The company said "IT (information technology), supply chain, and legal teams" will remain in Louisville, but "menu innovation; marketing; customer experience; HR (human resources); diversity, equity and inclusion; communications; and development functions" will shift to Atlanta.
CEO Rob Lynch will move back to the Atlanta area, where he ran the Arby's sandwich chain before joining Papa John's in August 2019.
"The Louisville headquarters – Papa John’s home for 36 years – remains essential to the company’s success and we look forward to continuing to be a great corporate partner in the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Lynch said in the release.
Papa John's employs about 750 non-restaurant workers in Louisville between its corporate headquarters and Quality Control Center.
The Atlanta office will have about 200 employees, with 100 to 150 of those jobs representing positions currently in Louisville, according a source familiar with the company's plans.
The source said plans are in flux ahead of the 2021 move as the company determines which employees will opt to relocate and where each position will be located.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer framed the news positively in a tweet, saying, "Though some of their jobs are moving to Atlanta, Papa John’s President & CEO Rob Lynch has emphasized that Louisville, as the largest of three corporate headquarters, is positioned to benefit from future growth."
Papa John's' international headquarters is near London in the United Kingdom.