LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is hopping for a local favorite thrift store, prompting it to move into a new location.
Fat Rabbit Thrift and Vintage is relocating to Barret Avenue.
The new sign just went up on the new store, which is in the old Spier's Hardware, next to what used to be Lynn's Paradise Café.
Fat Rabbit had been on Oak Street in Germantown for years but closed that location over the weekend.
It's working on getting the new space ready and will announce an official opening date soon.
