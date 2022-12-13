LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky.
In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
The 48,387 square-foot-store will include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, which will offer beer, wine and spirits. The store is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024, but no date has been announced.
Publix broke ground in June 2022 for its first super market in Kentucky on Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway in Louisville. That location is scheduled to open by the end of 2023. It will employ about 150 associates.
A second Louisville location has already been announced near Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road in eastern Jefferson County, which is scheduled to open in 2024, as well.
Kentucky is the company’s eighth state of operation for Publix. The company says it is the largest employee-owned business in the U.S. The chain employs more than 240,000 associates and currently operates nearly 1,315 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
