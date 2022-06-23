LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix Super Market is ready to start building its first super market in Kentucky.
A groundbreaking was held Thursday morning at a site on Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway. The store location and a liquor store next door are scheduled to open by the end of 2023.
The company pulled out all the stops including an air conditioned tent and personalized semi truck for the ceremony, which included Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council members.
Fischer touted the company’s ability to bring good paying jobs and careers to the area. The company plans to have about 150 associates at its new store.
Publix officials said all of its eligible employees own a share of the company, and they believe that has been a huge part of its success.
"At a time you read headlines about companies looking for ways to cut back, we continue to find ways to do more. We believe in preparing our associates for success because we want them to make careers with Publix," said CEO Todd Jones.
The new location will have a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors offering beer, wine and spirits. This will be the first Publix Liquors located outside the state of Florida.
At the ceremony, Publix announce a third store in Kentucky planned for Lexington. It will be located at the Fountains at Palomar, which will be located at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road. It is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. The location will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.
A second Louisville location has already been announced near Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road in eastern Jefferson County, which is scheduled to open in 2024.
Publix has partnered with Dare to Care helping provide meals since last year. They donated $175,000 for a mobile pantry and donated a truck full of produce to the food pantry.
Publix says it is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. The chain employs more than 225,000 associates and currently operates nearly 1,300 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
The company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work for nearly 25 years.
