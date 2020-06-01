LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fitness centers and movie theaters are among the businesses that can once again welcome customers today under Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan.
As with restaurants and stores, new rules are in place to ensure fewer people in the businesses, along with modifications to keep people spaced and prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
At the the Northeast Family YMCA in Lyndon for example, every other treadmill is coned off and unavailable, and members are screened for fevers at the door.
Movie theaters, according to Beshear's rules, "must assign theater seats, to the greatest extent practicable, in order to arrange appropriate social distance theater seating (e.g. staggering open seats, closing every other aisle or closing sets of seats to keep groups who live in the same household socially distant from other groups or individuals)."
In addition to gyms and theaters, the following businesses and activities are allowed to reopen in Kentucky:
- Auctions
- Auto/Dirt Track Racing
- Aquatic Centers
- Bowling Alleys
- Fishing Tournaments
- Kentucky State Park Lodges
- Salato Wildlife Education Center