LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Retail stores in Kentucky are allowed to reopen May 20, and there's now a plan on how to help keep shoppers and employees from coming into contact with the novel coronavirus.
The Kentucky Retail Federation submitted its "Healthy at Work Proposal for Reopening Retail" to Gov. Andy Beshear on May 1. The plan's key objectives: "Protect our community, allow for safe reopening of retail and clear expectations for employees and customers."
Some reopening guidelines outlined in the plan include enforcing social distancing by limiting the number of people allowed inside stores, establishing hours of operation "solely to high-risk individuals" whenever possible and frequently sanitizing high-touch areas such as bathrooms, doors and PIN pads.
Shaking hands should be prohibited among employees, and employees should be warned not to use colleagues' work stations, phones, wearables or any other work equipment, the plan says. Employers are encouraged to require workers to wear masks and to conduct temperature checks.
Given the current shortage of "high quality reliable thermometers," however, the plan suggests "retailers have flexibility to require employees complete their own health checks prior to returning to work each day for their shift."
As for customers, the federation's plan recommends no more than five individuals for every 1,000 square feet of the business. Retailers have been instructed to place markers on their floors to help customers maintain at least 6 feet of distance between one another.
Businesses are also encouraged to continue curbside and delivery options.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.