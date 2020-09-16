LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's all fun and games at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant and outdoor game space that's about to celebrate its grand opening.
Union Restaurant & Gameyard held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to reveal the completed project.
The outdoor space features several games including cornhole, trash can beer pong, putt-putt and futpool. The restaurant serves both BBQ and traditional American dishes, and will offer a variety of craft beer.
"We're glad to be in Jeffersonville," said Bobby Bass, co-owner of Southern Hospitality. "I represent Southern Hospitality, a group that we own that has a couple of projects in New Albany and Corydon, and this is our first one in Jeffersonville. We're very excited to be in Jeffersonville. We've been welcomed with open arms."
The restaurant can be found near the foot of the Big Four Bridge at 115 W Chestnut Street. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday.
Wednesday's ribbon-cutting event was part of a soft opening. It's to open to everyone of all ages beginning Thursday.
