LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The River Ridge Commerce Center generated more than $43 million in tax revenue last year.
The business park is located off Highway 62 in Jeffersonville and Charlestown.
"We're building on our best year yet," Jerry Acy, River Ridge executive director, said in a news release. "With five months left in the year, we've already hosted 150% more site visits compared to all of last year."
According to a news release, River Ridge generated $43.6 million in total tax revenue and employed more than 11,800 people last year. The economic output was $2.746 billion.
River Ridge Development Authority plans to invest $200 million in local infrastructure improvements over the next decade.
The development started in 1998 to replace lost economic activity after the closure of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant. River Ridge is home to more than 70 companies.
