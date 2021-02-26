LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will soon have a new coffee brand to choose from for that daily cup of Joe.
Scooter's Coffee, which has hundreds of coffee shops throughout the Midwest, is planning to open its first Kentucky shops with five in Louisville.
And there will be franchise opportunities in the future for local owners.
"We are opening these corporately," said Timothy Arpin, vice president of franchise recruitment for Scooter's Coffee. "However, we are looking for a franchisee to take these locations over and then build out additional locations with us. So we're definitely interested in strategic partnerships with potential franchisees in the marketplace."
Arpin said coffee beans are roasted on site, and "most importantly we get you in and out of that line quickly so you can get about your day."
All five Louisville locations should open this year. Scooter's could have 20-30 locations in the Louisville market and surrounding areas if all goes according to plan.
