LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pizza big enough for basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is making a comeback to Papa John's.
The pizza chain is relaunching the Shaq-a-Roni pizza after releasing it last year, returning to menus across the country on Aug. 23.
It's an extra large 16-inch pizza, with extra cheese and 66 slices of pepperoni. The pizza is cut into the biggest slices Papa John's has ever made.
A dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni purchase through Oct. 24 goes to charities like Boys and Girls Club of America.
