LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From a home inspection company to an ice cream shop, small businesses owners in Radcliff are showing the power of working together.
More than 150 businesses are part of the Radcliff Small Business Alliance.
The organization held its first fundraising gala this month to give back to the community. Matthew Smith, who owns 2 Vets Inspections and is the president of the alliance, said the gala raised a total of $40,000.
Smith said local businesses bought tables, tickets, and participated in an auction to raise the money.
Michelle Mitchell opened her Family Fun Ice Cream Parlor about seven years ago in Radcliff.
"My just 'go to' is always going to be cookies and cream," Mitchell said. "You can't go wrong with that."
She said the alliance provides opportunities for all different types of businesses to help each other and learn from one another, which is something she's thankful for as a business owner.
"We all still go through that same journey -- the fear of starting and opening your doors and wondering if anybody's going to show up, and 'What are some areas I'm lacking in? What do I need help in?' So it's a wealth of resources and place to be able to network to help you get to where you're trying to go," she said.
A chunk of the money from the gala is being turned into checks for organizations like Reaching Every Child, which received $10,000. The money will be used for the nonprofit's new youth center opening soon off Lincoln Trail Blvd.
"It is such a blessing and just to know you do have people out there that want to support you," said Joyce Bunch with Reaching Every Child.
Administrators with Reaching Every Child said because of events like this, they feel community partners are truly seeing their vision to provide a place for kids.
"The $10,000 is awesome, however we're more excited about the partnerships and the friendships we're building here in the community," said Jasmine Randles with Reaching Every Child.
Family Scholar House also received a check for $7,000 and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) received a check for $3,000 to go toward a business scholarship.
"I think it shows a lot of vision on (the alliance's) part, aside from just generosity. This is an investment in young people that can come back to the community," said Dr. Juston Pate, president of ECTC.
Pate said details are still being finalized, but he believes the intent of the scholarship is for the money to go toward one or two students from the Radcliff area.
"The college's mission is to add value to the lives of our students and then return that value to our community," said Pate. "I think the SBA saw this as an opportunity to not just do some good for an individual or group of students, but to also promote small business ownership, the field of business as a pathway."
Also with the funds raised, the Radcliff Small Business Alliance plans to host free quarterly seminars for people looking to open their own business in the community. It will be a place to ask questions, network, and learn from current business owners.
"Us sticking together, having a voice as one in the Radcliff Small Business Alliance, is a huge asset for us here," said Smith.
