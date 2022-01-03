LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- King's Daughters' Health in Madison, Indiana, is now a member of the Louisville-based Norton Healthcare system.
The now-renamed Norton King's Daughters' Health will become Norton Healthcare's fifth adult-service hospital and the first outside of Louisville. It will be Norton Healthcare's sixth hospital overall.
"King's Daughters' commitment to quality, their talented providers and employees who support them, as well as their deep connections to community have long been impressive to us," Russell Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare, said in a news release Monday. "We are honored to have King’s Daughters' Health become a part of Norton Healthcare. Together, we will ensure exceptional care close to home and increased access to specialty care as needed. We already share similar cultures as proven community leaders with a deep commitment to our employees, to our patients and their families, and to the communities we are honored to serve. Today we are delighted to welcome the providers, caregivers and employees of King's Daughters' Health to the Norton Healthcare family."
Norton Healthcare and KDH signed a letter of intent in November 2020, and the deal is now finalized.
